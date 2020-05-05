Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,570 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

