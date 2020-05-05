Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,047 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

