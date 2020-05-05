Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,349 Shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 2.81% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,000.

Shares of HAP opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

