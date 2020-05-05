Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Sell

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNO. Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. 3,523,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,478,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $120,323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 197.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,932 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 546,553 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

