Stipend (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $42,044.43

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Stipend has a total market cap of $42,044.43 and $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 297.4% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00889820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00278279 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00164790 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

