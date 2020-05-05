Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,014,222.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and have sold 83,503 shares worth $2,217,558. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184,546 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

