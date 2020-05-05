Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 5th (ACGL, ADM, AFYA, AIG, ALV, AMRC, AOX, APDN, ASR, BEI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 5th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $24.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($267.44) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €13.50 ($15.70) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $18.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €85.00 ($98.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by Zacks Investment Research from $18.00 to $25.00.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $44.00 to $60.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $82.00 to $84.00.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €24.50 ($28.49) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $6.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €89.00 ($103.49) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $111.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $120.00.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.50 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $532.00 to $584.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $49.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $42.00 to $50.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $36.00 to $45.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $108.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $13.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price trimmed by Nomura from $33.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €135.00 ($156.98) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $12.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $9.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $3.00 to $4.30. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $209.00 to $218.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €122.00 ($141.86) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.00 ($4.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $56.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $5.75. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $101.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $68.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $176.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $133.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 1,915 ($25.19) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $17.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $59.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $49.00.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $275.00 to $200.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $65.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $5.50 to $6.50. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $120.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €7.50 ($8.72) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $66.00 to $54.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target lowered by Nomura from $136.00 to $109.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €46.90 ($54.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €59.00 ($68.60) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $68.00 to $78.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $103.00 to $97.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $87.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a strong sell rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $23.00 to $12.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $124.00. They currently have an average rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price target cut by Nomura from $62.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $34.00.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 360 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.