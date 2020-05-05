Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 5th (ACEL, ACHC, AFIN, AHCO, ALLWF, AMRC, CDPYF, CPXWF, JKHY, KXSCF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 5th:

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up and early stage technology investments. It operates primarily in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, California; New York; New York and Washington, DC. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $56.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $130.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.10. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $112.00 to $195.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

