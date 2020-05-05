Storj (STORJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $74.05 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and $74.05 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Upbit and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.02300234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00187452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, OKEx, CoinTiger, Liquid, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, IDEX, Upbit, Livecoin, IDAX, Bittrex, Huobi, ABCC, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

