Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan Sells 5,669 Shares

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $862,368.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,664.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Kevin Gilligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 3,117 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $462,749.82.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.30. 138,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,274. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $189.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.28.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 674.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

