Streamr (DATA) Trading 59% Higher This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Streamr has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $51.91 million and approximately $27.25 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.70 or 0.03769694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00057882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035136 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011183 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

