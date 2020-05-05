StrongHands (SHND) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Coindeal and Crex24. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $535,819.45 and approximately $116.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,841,287,662 coins and its circulating supply is 16,428,093,308 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

