Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Stryker has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.99. 981,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,622. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

