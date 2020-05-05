Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $83.30. 1,599,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 44.18%.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

