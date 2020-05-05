Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. 1,674,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.76.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

