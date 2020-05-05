Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,810. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.77. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

