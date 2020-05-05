Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 60,403 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of HD Supply worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.