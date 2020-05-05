Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of CDK Global worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,895,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,325,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after acquiring an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CDK Global by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 602,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

