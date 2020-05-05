Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Stars Group worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Stars Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Stars Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Stars Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stars Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSG opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Stars Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

