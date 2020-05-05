Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,350 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Autohome worth $17,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. FMR LLC raised its position in Autohome by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 768.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATHM. China International Capital downgraded Autohome to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Shares of ATHM opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $117.37.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

