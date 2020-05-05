Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 35,809 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Zscaler worth $17,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $33,617,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $5,875,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 3,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $229,900.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,547.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,883 shares of company stock worth $9,948,839 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

