Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189,997 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 898,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 542,171 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,044.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 488,792 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $13,656,848.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

