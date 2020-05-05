Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.42 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of ManpowerGroup worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 148,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70,917.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 37.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CL King lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NYSE:MAN opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

