Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.28 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Group worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,534,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 95.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 693,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 632,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 423,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 536,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 385,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

