Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.69 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000.

IVV opened at $284.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

