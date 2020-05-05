Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.78 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $18,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $108,610,000. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $74,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 68,106 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,750,000 after acquiring an additional 268,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

