Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.99 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of ON Semiconductor worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ON opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,782.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

