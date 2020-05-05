Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,160 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Tapestry worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 24,880.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 223,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 288,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Tapestry by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Tapestry stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

