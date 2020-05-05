Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $19,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 513,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 346,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

