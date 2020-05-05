Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 145,458 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Dropbox worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $2,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,349. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of DBX opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

