Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Huazhu Group worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. China International Capital upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.68.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.66. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.