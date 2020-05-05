Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,710 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Altice USA worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Altice USA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,131,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,971 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Altice USA by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in Altice USA by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 707,731 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.26.

ATUS opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

