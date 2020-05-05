Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 40,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,187. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Summit Materials by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 122.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

