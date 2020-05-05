Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.45 on Tuesday, reaching C$23.28. 10,460,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,160,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.61. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.59.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

