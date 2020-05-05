SunTrust Banks Boosts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $46.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. 7,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,953. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,188,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,188,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.