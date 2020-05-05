SunTrust Banks Boosts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $32.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.96.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. 5,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,445.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

