SunTrust Banks Raises First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $29.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 6,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,403. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,216 shares of company stock worth $598,779. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 767.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

