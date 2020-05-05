SunTrust Banks Raises Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $17.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 4,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.24 million, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 862,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 161,209 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 595,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.