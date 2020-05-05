SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells $39,879.99 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $39,879.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.84. 345,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

