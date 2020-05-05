SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $220.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.60.

SIVB traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.18. 16,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,334. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,929 shares of company stock worth $1,623,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

