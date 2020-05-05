Swing Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Swing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Swing has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $150,361.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002110 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,565,350 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

