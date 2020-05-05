Swipe (SXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.80 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Swipe token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00005752 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market cap of $32.21 million and $4.80 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02322121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00189766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00068389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,905,864 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.