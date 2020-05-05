Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 81,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,065.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,429 shares of company stock worth $232,055. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWZ opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

