Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at SunTrust Banks

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 51,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.