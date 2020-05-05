Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Sells $180,900.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,362,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 80,872 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.