Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $936.24 million, a PE ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.06. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCMD. ValuEngine cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $2,833,518. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

