Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. 187,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,928. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.24 million, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,518. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

