Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $31,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. 7,778,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,670,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $265.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

