Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 441,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $871,285. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

