Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $111.76. 4,199,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.